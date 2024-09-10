New Elder Scrolls Game Released And It's Completely Free
The Elder Scrolls: Castles is finally out.
Bethesda has today released a wholly new entry in its famed Elder Scrolls series that is completely free to download and play. At this point in time, most Elder Scrolls fans continue to look forward to The Elder Scrolls 6, which is known to be in the works but is still many years away. To help tide fans over, Bethesda has now let loose The Elder Scrolls: Castles, which is a new take on one of the publisher's most popular games ever.
Available now on iOS and Android devices, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is essentially an Elder Scrolls version of Fallout Shelter. In this same vein, Castles lets players create their own unique castle that will house their dynasty for generations to come. Outside of the castle's walls, players will also be able to do battle with iconic Elder Scrolls baddies to earn more gear and upgrade various characters.
While it might not be The Elder Scrolls 6, it's hard to blame Bethesda for looking to release Castles. Fallout Shelter is Bethesda's biggest game ever and has surpassed over 200 million downloads following its launch in 2015. As a result, an Elder Scrolls iteration of Fallout Shelter is a pretty logical idea and is something that many fans will likely be interested in giving a shot. Whether or not Castles reaches the same heights as Fallout Shelter, though, remains to be seen.
To learn more about The Elder Scrolls: Castles and what it entails, you can check out its launch trailer and accompanying description below.
The Elder Scrolls: Castles
"From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning developer behind Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, comes The Elder Scrolls: Castles – a new mobile game that puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty. Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne.
Features
- Build Your Dynasty: Tell your story for generations – each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?
- Manage Your Castle: Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!
- Rule Your Kingdom: Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.
- Complete Epic Quests: Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing."
