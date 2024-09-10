New Elder Scrolls Game Released And It's Completely Free

Bethesda has today released a wholly new entry in its famed Elder Scrolls series that is completely free to download and play. At this point in time, most Elder Scrolls fans continue to look forward to The Elder Scrolls 6, which is known to be in the works but is still many years away. To help tide fans over, Bethesda has now let loose The Elder Scrolls: Castles, which is a new take on one of the publisher's most popular games ever.

Available now on iOS and Android devices, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is essentially an Elder Scrolls version of Fallout Shelter. In this same vein, Castles lets players create their own unique castle that will house their dynasty for generations to come. Outside of the castle's walls, players will also be able to do battle with iconic Elder Scrolls baddies to earn more gear and upgrade various characters.

While it might not be The Elder Scrolls 6, it's hard to blame Bethesda for looking to release Castles. Fallout Shelter is Bethesda's biggest game ever and has surpassed over 200 million downloads following its launch in 2015. As a result, an Elder Scrolls iteration of Fallout Shelter is a pretty logical idea and is something that many fans will likely be interested in giving a shot. Whether or not Castles reaches the same heights as Fallout Shelter, though, remains to be seen.

To learn more about The Elder Scrolls: Castles and what it entails, you can check out its launch trailer and accompanying description below.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles

"From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning developer behind Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, comes The Elder Scrolls: Castles – a new mobile game that puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty. Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne.

Features