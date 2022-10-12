New Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Mod Lets Players Order a Real Pizza

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion might be well over a decade old at this point, but that hasn't prevented the game from retaining a lively community. Specifically, modders continue to tinker around with Oblivion quite a bit in the pursuit of keeping the 2007 RPG fresh by modern standards. And while there are plenty of mods for Oblivion that might improve the quality of the game, one of the latest that has now been released instead allows you to order a pizza that can be delivered to your own front door.

Available to download via Nexus Mods, this new add-on for Oblivion is known as "Pizzablivion" and lets you order a pizza from a character in-game. Essentially, this mod adds an NPC named Pizza Black to the world of Oblivion who you can speak to. When chatting up this character, you'll be able to select the "Order Pizza" option to send a pre-set order to Domino's that will then arrive at your home The mod requires players to add their own address and credit card info within the file details, but if done properly, you should be able to order a pizza without ever having to directly interact with Domino's.

Although this idea might sound asinine in theory, it does have its limitations. As mentioned, players will only be able to make a default order that consists of one 12-inch pizza, garlic bread, and a 20-ounce bottle of tea, which retails for close to $30. If users know how to do basic coding, these order details can be altered within the file structure of the mod, but the effort that would be required is surely more difficult than just placing an order the old-fashioned way. Still, it's pretty hilarious to know that this mod even works as intended and is surely something that those at Bethesda never imagined Oblivion would be able to do when it launched 15 years ago.

What are your thoughts on this new mod that has released for Oblivion this week? And do you have a morbid curiosity to order a pizza for yourself through the game? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T PC Gamer]