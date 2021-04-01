The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The Elder Scrolls Online is getting a next-gen upgrade later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Revealed during the Blackwood Chapter preview event, The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will be offered as a free download to those that already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game. The game will see a big graphic overhaul, with improved reflections, shadows, and textures, as well as an improved draw distance. Alongside the announcement, Bethesda released an all-new trailer showcasing the improvements to The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced, which can be found at the top of this page.

Like so many other games that have received upgrades on the next-gen consoles, ESO: Console Enhanced will offer two different modes for players to choose from: Performance Mode and Fidelity Mode. Currently, the game performs at 30fps on PS4 and Xbox One. Performance Mode will boost that to 60fps. Meanwhile, Fidelity Mode will allow for native 4K at 30fps.

Of course, one of the biggest stories of the latest console generation has been its shortened loading times, and players can expect that from ESO: Console Enhanced, as well. According to Bethesda, the game's load times have been cut nearly in half, allowing for a significantly faster experience. In addition to these improvements, Bethesda has teased that more will be revealed in the weeks leading up to release.

All in all, this seems like exciting news for The Elder Scrolls Online fans! The video released by the company looks nothing short of stunning, and it will be interesting to see how the game actually performs following the update. PlayStation fans will also be happy to see that the upgrade is coming to their next-gen console with all of the same improvements, despite the recent purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft. Clearly, the developer will continue to support its games on PlayStation platforms, even if it is unclear which future games will release on them.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced? What do you think of the game's next-gen upgrade? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!