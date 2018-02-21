Elite Dangerous: Beyond Chapter One Gets a Release Date

A release date for the first chapter of Elite Dangerous: Beyond, the third season for the game, now has a release date of Feb. 27.

The announcement came from a video that was uploaded by the Elite Dangerous that showed off some of the new chapter and revealed the release date. While some quick gameplay scenes can be seen in the video above that’s nearly a minute long, a description of the video provided more information the first chapter of Elite Dangerous: Beyond.

“Beyond advances the ongoing player-driven narrative and introduces a variety of gameplay enhancements, upgrading the gameplay experience whether players prefer to trade, fight or explore in Elite Dangerous’ massively multiplayer galaxy. Chapter One features a range of game-improving updates, including changes to the engineering mechanics, the introduction of GalNet Audio, an overhaul of mission rewards, and an altered crime and punishment system. The update will also allow Elite Dangerous: Horizons commanders to fly a new Alliance warship: the Chieftain.”

The Beyond expansion will be free for every Elite Dangerous player and will include the gameplay changes previewed above that come from continued player feedback.

For those that haven’t played Frontier Developments’ action-packed space game, the Elite Dangerous Steam page shares more details on the open world experience and the power of ship customization.

A Galaxy Of Wonders

The 400 billion star systems of the Milky Way are the stage for Elite Dangerous‘ open-ended gameplay. The real stars, planets, moons, asteroid fields and black holes of our own galaxy are built to their true epic proportions in the largest designed playspace in videogame history.

A Unique Connected Game Experience

Governments fall, battles are lost and won, and humanity’s frontier is reshaped, all by players’ actions. In an age of galactic superpowers and interstellar war, every player’s personal story influences the connected galaxy and handcrafted evolving narrative.

Blaze Your Own Trail

Upgrade your ship and customize every component as you hunt, explore, fight, mine, smuggle, trade and survive in the cutthroat galaxy of the year 3301. Do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to stand among the ranks of the Elite.

Massively Multiplayer

Experience unpredictable encounters with players from around the world in Elite Dangerous’ vast massively multiplayer space. Experience the connected galaxy alone in Solo mode or with players across the world in Open Play, where every pilot you face could become a trusted ally or your deadliest enemy. You will need to register a free Elite Dangerous account with Frontier to play the game.

A Living Game

Elite Dangerous grows and expands with new features and content. Major updates react to the way players want to play and create new gameplay opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of players cooperating, competing and exploring together in the connected galaxy.

The Original Open World Adventure