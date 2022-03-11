Elite Dangerous Developer Cancels Console Development

Elite Dangerous developer Frontier Developments has announced that it is canceling all console development moving forward. While the PC version of the video game will continue to be actively developed, Frontier Developments is effectively abandoning new development for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions save for the most critical updates. The game will continue to be available on consoles, however, for anyone that wants to play those versions rather than the latest and greatest.

“Over the last several months, we have been wrestling with the best way to move forward, and it is with a heavy heart we have decided to cancel all console development,” wrote Frontier Developments’ David Braben in the official announcement yesterday. “We need to be able to move forward with the story of the game, and in order for us to do this we need to focus on a single codebase. Elite Dangerous will continue on console as it is now together with critical updates, but we will focus on new content updates on PC on the post-Odyssey codebase.”

Essentially, Frontier Developments has been supporting two different codebases, pre-Odyssey and post-Odyssey since the release of Odyssey in May 2021, and the developer states that continuing to do that is no longer tenable. Rather than support both consoles and PCs in a middling way, the decision has been made to throw all of its efforts into developing the PC version going forward.

As noted above, Elite Dangerous is available on PC as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While the PC version will continue to receive all major updates, the PS4 and Xbox One versions will only receive critical updates going forward. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Elite Dangerous in general right here.

