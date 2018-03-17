Elite: Dangerous Pays Tribute to Stephen Hawking, Event Details Here

The world lost a brilliant mind when famed physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on Tuesday. Immediately, people all over the world gathered to pay tribute to a man that defied all odds ever since the day doctors should told him to prepare for the inevitable. He took that warning and blasted right through it as he continued his research and spreading his light to those around him.

For a game that is based in the stars and is mathematic at its core, it’s not surprising that Elite: Dangerous has its own tribute in mind. The event kicks off at 5 PM ET and will be available for players on all platforms. The event will go across 19 stations in the game inspired by Hawking himself and is estimated to last about five hours long for those chosing to participate. The showrunners are also asking that players bring “a canister or two” of tea in honor of Hawking, as was his beverage of choice and is a commodity within the game itself.

Appropriately dubbed the “Hawking Tea Run,” here’s what one of the organizers had to say about the event on the Frontier forums:

CMDRs, the team the brought you HORSE (now called Paradox Wing) would like to invite you to take tea with Prof. Hawking on a tour of the Stations named after him to mark his passing. The tour will take place this coming Saturday (17/03/18) between 17:00 and 22:00 UTC. We recomend you use a mid jump range ship (c.25Ly) as a minimum).

The tour is proposed to begin at Hawking Station in Gaoh. It will visit each of the other 19 stations that bear his name and end at a Black Hole at HIP 34707 The route takes approximately 5 hours to complete at a reasonable pace and assuming an additional stop to pick up Tea.

We would like you all to bring a canister or two of Tea with you, which we can all drop at the destination black hole. Tea was the great man’s favourite drink so it seems an appropriate tribute commodity.

Prof. Hawking’s car number plate allegedly once was T4 SWH, so as well as naming the event in this way, we ask also that everyone who has them change their ID plates to T4 SWH in his honour.

This is the final post update and all times and waypoints are confirmed (Update 3).

We propose that the tour is open in character because of the large number of waypoints and the total distance of c.1600Ly. Start and end times are fixed but CMDRs are encouraged to make the tour at the their own pace:

Start: Hawking Station, Gaoh 17:00 UTC

End: Black Hole (HIP 34707 B) 22:00 – Tea donation ceremony

The start and End will take place in private groups, details of which may be found in the the Discord: https://discord.gg/9gTG2W4

Itinerary as follows:

Gaoh

Yum Cruang

Makulu

Itela

Ac Yax Baru

Solati

LP 906-9

Ross 89

Maya

Arbuda

VVO 19

Targari

Oduduro

Maikoro

Burigpa – Surface base

Simarasir

BD+15 896

Dyaushibi

HIP 45957

Lokaantii – Surface base

HIP 34707