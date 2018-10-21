Elon Musk Offers ‘Half-Life 3’ Hope, A Big “No” On ‘Fallout: New Vegas’

By now you’ve probably heard of Elon Musk’s epic trolling session against Fortnite and even the game studio’s response, but the genius engineer isn’t done yet with his gaming ideas as he offers hope for one franchise, while crushing the dreams of another.

So first, the bad news. Fallout: New Vegas has been in the headlines quite a bit lately with rumors that Microsoft was acquiring the game’s studio, Obsidian Entertainment. With the 8th anniversary of the RPG having also just recently passed, it’s understandable that many fans have the Mojave Desert on their minds. Just … don’t expect Musk to be one those hopefuls:

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

But – there is a silver lining. We all know that Half-Life 3 is pretty much never going to happen, though that doesn’t stop us from praying to the Valve guys every night. When one Twitter user said that he should just buy Valve and give us franchises like Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and Portal, he responded with a simple “That’s next.”

That’s next — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

As a huge fan of the Valve games, I can one hundred percent throw my support in with this lot. This is the sort of innovative thinking we need in the world and this is the sort of innovative thinking that brings global peace. Just saying.

The great thing is that this entire spoof Fortnite article that was a meme of the grandest kind has spurred some pretty hilarious community interactions and bids for pretty much world domination. If world domination gives us Half-Life 3, then – well, so be it:

Elon Musk on Fortnite: “I had to save these kids from eternal virginity.” Say what you will, but Elon is intent on dragging all of civilization—young and old—into a better, more advanced, future. #DeleteFortnite — Patrick Hoey (@HoeyHimself) October 20, 2018

You’re a god 😂😂😂😂🤪 — Kenneth Thomas (@TheKennThomas) October 20, 2018

I’m pic.twitter.com/iyXVS8qoLQ — a r m a n 2.0 (@drkskellington2) October 20, 2018

