Elon Musk and MrBeast Strike Deal for Twitter

On April 25, it was revealed that Elon Musk was buying Twitter after its board of directors unanimously accepted Musk's buyout of the social media company for $44 billion, a steep price that meant the world's richest man paying a premium on the stock. If the deal goes through, Twitter will be privatized and many changes will be made to the platform, or at least that's what Musk has been claiming. While the acquisition is pending approval from regulators and shareholders, Musk has talked at length that freedom of speech will be fundamental to the platform going forward.

When he's not talking about his reforms and vision for the platform, he's often indulging in memes and making deals with MrBeast that if he ever "dies under mysterious circumstances" he will pass the company on to the YouTuber. As you would expect, the interaction garnered a lot of attention.

Sharing a screenshot of the discourse, MrBeasts earned 29 million impressions in roughly one day. This is nothing compared to the numbers some of Musk's tweets have been doing, but 29 million impressions is still a bonkers number of impressions in 24 hours.

Is there anything to this casual deal? Technically, there's a chance there could be something to this. It's extremely, extremely unlikely, however. What this does though is beg two questions: why is Musk talking about dying mysteriously and who would inherit the deal? We don't know, but probably not MrBeast.

In recent and related news, Musk was quoted saying he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump, a couple of weeks after the former President of the United States said he had no interest in returning to the platform in favor of building TRUTH Social. That said, it sounds like Trump's account will be there to recover if he changes his mind.

"I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," said Musk while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit.