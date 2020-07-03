Elon Musk Reveals His Favorite Games of All Time

✖

Elon Musk's three unofficially favorite things in this world are: memes, Kanye West, and watching anime aboard the Normandy. Someone like Musk probably doesn't have a lot of free time between revolutionizing the auto industry, sending stuff to space, and amassing the world's greatest stockpile of memes. However, when he does have free time, it sounds like he enjoys to sometimes spend it with America's pastime: video games. And apparently he's already played many of the greats.

Over on Twitter, Musk recently revealed his favorite games of all time. One of these games is Mass Effect 2, and objectively great choice. Adding to this, Musk also named Dues Ex, Half-Life 2, BioShock, Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas. All great games as well. Some may even, some of the best games of all time. And then for some, inexplicably reason, Musk concludes the list of games with Saints Row IV, almost spoiling the list in the process.

Deus Ex / Half-Life 2 / Bioshock / Mass Effect 2 / Fallout 3 & New Vegas / Saints Row IV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2020

Jumping on this tweet, a fellow Twitter user pointed out that Musk NEEDS to play The Last of Us, a game featured on the "all time" lists of many, despite being overrated and not as good as Super Monkey Ball 2.

Replying to this, Musk confirms that he's missed out on console exclusives over the years because he does his gaming on PC. And as you can see by his list, the influential entrepreneur went hard during the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation.

Will do. I play PC, so missed some of console exclusives. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2020

Of course, no "all time" list is complete without Rocket League, but that is a pretty great list of games, minus Saints Row IV, which is a horrible game for one simple reason: it's not Saints Row 2.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 26 letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What are your favorite games of all time?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.