Enotria: The Last Song Developers Offer New Update on Xbox Version

Earlier this week, Jyamma Games caught the attention of the gaming industry when it publicly called out Xbox on social media. The developers of Enotria: The Last Song announced a delay for the game's Xbox Series X|S version, directly attributing the problem to a "lack of communication" from Xbox. Well, it seems like that story also caught the attention of Xbox boss Phil Spencer. In a new update shared today, Jyamma Games personally thanked Spencer for getting in touch and "helping to resolve our situation." It seems things have been worked out amicably, and the game will now be released as soon as possible.

"We would like to officially thank Phil Spencer and his team for reaching out to us so promptly and helping to resolve our situation," the company wrote in a statement on X/Twitter. "We would also like to thank our amazing community for all the support shown in recent days. Your voice has been heard very loud and clear, and your commitment has been heartwarming."

The developers did not say if this change will allow the game to arrive on Xbox on September 19th, which is the day Enotria: The Last Song was supposed to be released in the first place. If the game is still delayed, hopefully the actions of the Xbox team will allow it to be released pretty close to that same day. It's nice to see that Spencer and the Xbox team were quick to resolve this, but hopefully there will be safeguards in place to prevent this from happening to developers in the future.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Enotria: The Last Song is a Soulslike action RPG. Enotria draws inspiration from Italy, from its structures and culture, to its folklore and music. The game will have three main regions to explore, more than 100 enemy types, and a runtime Jyamma Games estimates to be around 40 hours or more. It remains to be seen how the finished product will turn out, but the game looks promising, from everything shown so far. Now that all the drama surrounding the game's release seems to have been resolved, hopefully the finished product will prove enjoyable!

