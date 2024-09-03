New Xbox Game Delayed Indefinitely Due to "Lack of Communication" from Xbox

Enotria: The Last Song is set to be released digitally on September 19th. That day will see the game released on both PlayStation 5 and PC, but fans on Xbox will have to wait a bit longer. Unfortunately, we don't know how much longer it will take. Developer Jyamma Games announced an Xbox delay in a blog post today, calling it "indefinite." The post itself is on the vague side, only stating that the team "encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform." However, after one X/Twitter poster speculated about a timed exclusivity deal with PlayStation, the game's official account laid the blame on Xbox.

"Just to clear things out – we're not paid by Sony and we're not making a deal with playstation. We tried to get the game out on Xbox with other platforms as well and we spent many resources to do so, but we failed due to lack of communication on their side," the game's X/Twitter post claims.

In another post on X/Twitter, the developers note that the game is ready for submission "but this task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us." It's impossible to verify the claims from Jyamma Games, and it's unlikely that we'll get any kind of public communication about this from Xbox. Regardless, there's clearly a lot of frustration on the studio's part, as it has spent "a lot of money and resources" to develop an Xbox version that doesn't have any kind of a release window.

At this time, it remains to be seen how things will play out from here, but it doesn't paint a great picture of how things are going over at Xbox. At the same time that Jyamma is struggling to get noticed, fans are also waiting on Black Myth: Wukong, possibly due to technical issues. Then there are also reports indicating that publishers are questioning whether they should continue to invest in the brand. Some or all of these issues might not have any kind of connection, but Xbox fans probably wouldn't mind a few months where they didn't have to hear about a game skipping their platform, or one of the system's few exclusives being released on PS5.

It's possible that all of this boils down to some kind of miscommunication, and Jyamma Games making this public will get Microsoft's attention. Hopefully this issue can be resolved quickly, and those excited for Enotria: The Last Song won't have to wait too much longer to play it on Xbox.

