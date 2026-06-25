Enshrouded Finally Confirms Official 1.0 Release Date for PC & PS5 (& It’s Perfect Timing)

Earlier this year, Enshrouded confirmed a full 1.0 release headed our way in 2026. Since then, gamers have been eagerly awaiting an exact release date for the survival RPG. Enshrouded has been in Early Access on PC for a little over two years, during which time it’s amassed a huge following. But those stunning fantasy graphics mean not every PC is up to snuff, which makes the confirmed PS5 release all the more exciting. Now, with the game’s final major update ahead of 1.0 out of the way, Keen Games is finally ready to confirm Enshrouded‘s 1.0 release date.

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Keen Games has officially announced that Enshrouded 1.0 will release on October 15th for PC and PS5, with Xbox Series X|S still to come. And while that might seem like a long time to wait, it’s actually perfect timing. So many big games, including rival survival RPG Valheim, are dropping in September to avoid GTA 6. That makes October a relatively empty month in comparison. In other words, the perfect month for a game like Enshrouded to capture new and returning players on PC and PS5 alike.

Courtesy of Keen Games

Throughout its two years in Early Access, Enshrouded has seen eight major content updates. Each new update has added more content to the open-world survival RPG, from weapons and biomes to monsters, base-building materials, and more. Now, the world of Embervale is nearly ready to welcome a whole new wave of Flameborn on PC and PS5 starting on October 15th. And if your PC hasn’t been quite up to snuff for an action RPG like this one, its console debut is excellent news.

Since its Early Access launch, Enshrouded has earned a reputation as one of the biggest survival games to watch. It’s been installed by over 5 million players on PC alone, and those players have been mostly impressed. As of today, Enshrouded has a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 47K reviews. With a lush fantasy world, deep customization through voxel building, and engaging action combat, Enshrouded is a compelling entry even in a crowded survival RPG space. Having co-op support for friends to enjoy the game together sure doesn’t hurt, either, though Enshrouded also offers plenty for solo gamers to enjoy.

If you want to see what makes Enshrouded so exciting, you can check out the new release date announcement trailer below: It may be just 40 seconds long, but it’s more than enough to have me eager to finally experience this game on the PS5.

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For those looking forward to playing Enshrouded on Xbox, I do have a bit of bad news. In order to make sure the quality is up to their standards, Keen Games has opted to keep working on the Xbox version of Enshrouded, putting its release date in spring 2027. So while PC and PS5 gamers will experience the full 1.0 release on October 15th, Xbox Series X|S players will have to wait a bit longer. But hopefully, that extra time will ensure a smooth launch when the game finally arrives on Xbox platforms.

Enshrouded will release on October 15th for PC, PS5, and PS5 Pro. The game costs $29.99 in Early Access on Steam. Keen Games has shared plans to increase the price for 1.0, but exact pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Are you excited to play the 1.0 release of Enshrouded this October? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!