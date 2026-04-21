Hit Survival RPG Enshrouded Drops Final Major Early Access Update Before 1.0 Release

Earlier this year, the wildly popular survival RPG Enshrouded finally confirmed its full release on PC and consoles. The game launched into Early Access in early 2024 and has quickly solidified its place among the most beloved survival games in recent years. The exact date for 1.0 hasn’t been set in stone, but we do know Enshrouded intends on a full launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in fall 2026. Now, the moment has gotten even closer with the game’s final major Early Access update before launch.

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On April 21st, the 8th and final major Enshrouded update during Early Access, “Forging the Path” update has arrived. Like every update throughout the pre-release period, this is a massive new influx of improvements and new features. For those playing in Early Access or planning to jump in ahead of 1.0, this latest patch will make the game even better. And for folks like me waiting for that PS5 release, this brings us one step closer to an official release date reveal for Enshrouded 1.0.

Image courtesy of Keen Games

Before the game is ready for its full launch, Keen Games wants to get everything ready. And that includes making some major changes in accordance with player feedback. In particular, the “Forging the Path” update is bringing a sweeping overhaul of the game’s combat system to deliver deeper mechanics and more impactful player choices. Special abilities have been added to get each weapon a new, special attack, and two-handed weapons have been fully reworked. In addition, enemies will now have improved awareness that brings them through stages from suspicious to active, giving players more options for tackling larger camps of enemies.

Today’s Enshrouded patch notes also include skill upgrades and a redesigned layout for the skull tree, along with plenty of improvements to the tutorial and starting area. These include both visual improvements and clearer tutorial elements to ensure players get into the swing of things more quickly. The quest log has also gotten a makeover, making it easier to tell your main quests apart from side quests. Crafting and building, other core elements of any good survival game, have also gotten quality of life adjustments. You can check out the highlights for this latest update in the video below:

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Along with massive reworks to core game systems, Enshrouded‘s 8th major update is adding a new and highly requested feature. Beginning with this patch, the co-op RPG will support Adventure Sharing, which lets players more easily upload and share community creations. This includes the ability to craft an in-game camera, which can be used to take shareable photos throughout Embervale. Keen Games plans to keep expanding on this feature to give players even more creative sharing capabilities in the future.

From the sounds of it, this patch really does set the foundation to get the survival RPG in the best possible place for its full launch later this year. For the full list of changes in today’s Enshrouded update, check out the full changelog on Steam. Enshrouded is currently available in Early Access for PC via Steam for $29.99. It will get its full 1.0 launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in fall 2026.

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