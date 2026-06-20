Every Major Game That’s Releasing in September 2026 to Avoid GTA 6

The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 looms large over the gaming industry. GTA 6 is set to finally arrive on November 19th. And recent game announcements make one thing very clear: no one wants to launch their game anywhere near it. Not only early November, but mid to late October is looking emptier than usual as other developers work to give GTA 6 a wide berth. If all of these major games eyeing up September 2026 stay the course, it’s going to be a packed month for gaming.

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During the recent showcase extravaganza that is Summer Game Fest, fans quickly noticed that several major games confirmed September 2026 launch dates. In the light of such a packed fall 2026 release schedule, Xbox’s decision to delay Fable to February 2027 looks pretty smart. But even with the highly anticipated fantasy RPG pushed back, several other major games are still planning to launch in September 2026 to give GTA 6 plenty of space. Here’s every big game release confirmed for the month so far, in order of release.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

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Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco’s highly anticipated vampire action RPG was early out of the gate for locking in a September release date. So, it’s fitting that its September 3rd launch makes it one of the first major games making its debut well, well ahead of GTA 6. Blood of the Dawnwalker will kick off a stacked month with its release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

We recently got a more in-depth look at The Blood of Dawnwalker in its extended Summer Game Fest Trailer. Alongside Marvel’s Wolverine, it was one of the bloodiest trailers of the week. Of course, that’s only fitting for a vampire RPG, particularly one set in the unforgiving world of 14th-century Europe. With any luck, this original IP will deliver the kind of gritty, in-depth vampire RPG fans have been craving. Its arrival in a packed month could be a drawback, but thankfully, this one is getting out of the gate early.

Valheim

Courtesy of Iron Game AB and Coffee Stain Publishing

The highly anticipated full 1.0 launch of Valheim will arrive on September 9th. The game has already been a massive success in Early Access on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Now, five years and some change later, the Viking-themed open-world survival hit is releasing in 1.0. It will also be newly available on PS5 and Switch 2, ensuring an even bigger audience for the highly rated survival game.

Though Valheim is an indie from Iron Gate Studio and Coffee Stain Publishing, its status as one of the most popular Early Access games in recent history earns it a place among September’s “major” releases in my book. It’s also one of the only big co-op games in a sea of highly anticipated single-player launches this month, giving it the potential to stand out even in such a crowded release schedule. Between this and The Blood of Dawnwalker, we’re starting the month off strong, and it only gets more overwhelming from there.

Marvel’s Wolverine

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Alongside The Blood of Dawnwalker, this game was slightly ahead of the curve with confirming a September release. Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine is no doubt one of the biggest games of the year, and arguably the PS5 exclusive of 2026. It launches for PS5 on September 15th, a little over 2 months ahead of GTA 6. With Insomniac’s track record for creating solid Marvel games like its Spider-Man series, this game has been on many gamers’ radars since it was first announced back in 2021.

Marvel’s Wolverine has shown off plenty of gameplay footage, most recently with an extended trailer at the PlayStation State of Play. From the looks of it, the game will lean into the blood and gore you might expect from Logan. With so many high-profile game delays and cancellations in the world of superhero games, it’s exciting to see this one gearing up to cross the finish line at last. Its PS5 exclusive status makes it an interesting part of the September 2026 lineup, since the majority of its competitors will have multi-platform launches.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Courtesy of Nintendo

The latest Fire Emblem finally revealed a release date, along with a new trailer, at the June 2026 Nintendo Direct. The Switch 2 exclusive JRPG will release on September 17th. It’s arguably the biggest launch for Switch 2 that month, particularly for longtime fans of Nintendo’s hit tactical RPG series. Fortune’s Weave will be the 18th main series game in the franchise, following 2023’s Fire Emblem: Engage and the 2025 mobile spin-off, Shadows.

The game is technically a standalone entry, but many fans were thrilled to see clear references to lore from the 2019 installment, Fire Emblem: Three Houses. In fact, many fans are already calling it a sequel, even if Nintendo hasn’t given it that label. Between releasing into a busy September 2026 and its hefty $70 pricetag, this Switch 2 exclusive has its work cut out for it. But Fire Emblem fans are nevertheless excited to have a new entry to enjoy.

Control Resonant

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After its official reveal at the 2025 Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment’s upcoming action RPG confirmed its September 24th release date at this year’s State of Play. This release date reveal came alongside a brand-new story trailer that gave fans a more in-depth look at what to expect. Control Resonant is one of a few big PS5 releases slated for the month, though this one will also be arriving for PC and Xbox Series X|S at launch.

As the sequel to Remedy’s successful 2019 action-adventure game, Control, this is bound to be a big one. And that September 24th release date puts it near the tail end of a truly packed September. Like the majority of this month’s biggest releases, Control Resistant is yet another big single-player release. That sets it up to compete with other hack-and-slash action games, most notably PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Wolverine. It also shares a release date with another major September 2026 release, Silent Hill Townfall.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Courtesy of Konami

September 24th will be a tough day to be a gamer on a budget. Alongside Control Resonant, Silent Hill: Townfall is also set to launch for PC and PS5 this same day. This is a new standalone spin-off from the Silent Hill series. It was first announced way back in 2022, so it’s safe to say that horror fans have been eagerly looking forward to this one. It got its first trailer in February’s State of Play, followed up by the release date reveal in June.

Silent Hill: Townfall is poised to join Resident Evil Requiem as one of the biggest horror releases of the year. With its standalone status, it could potentially be a hit for longtime Silent Hill fans as well as newcomers less familiar with the franchise. Alas, it’s arriving during the busiest week of a truly packed September 2026 lineup. Still, it is the only major horror game in the bunch, so it could stand out for those looking to start spooky season a little early.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

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As of now, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is still officially slotted for September 25th, though pretty convincing rumors suggest that release date could soon be bumped to September 4th. Either way, it’s a highly anticipated game on many people’s wishlists. Capcom is already having a heck of a year in 2026, and this new installment in the Onimusha series is poised to keep the momentum going. It will release on September 25th for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. That makes it one of just a few big September 2026 releases for the Switch 2.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is an exciting return to the franchise, which hasn’t seen a new main series entry in 20 years. With such a big gap, fans can expect some major changes to take advantage of the evolution in gaming technology since Dawn of Dreams released in 2006. In particular, the game’s combat has gotten a big overhaul, with an effort to make it feel more realistic. Even with its release date set in an oversaturated week, the hype for this one could well make it a success.

Which games are on your must-play list for September 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!