Epic Games Addresses ‘Fortnite’ 2FA Email Issues

After numerous reports that players weren’t getting their authentication emails from Epic Games regarding their Fortnite accounts, the studio took to social media to let their community know that they are aware of the problem and are actively working on a fix.

We’re investigating reports of players not receiving 2FA email notifications. We’ll let you know once we’ve got this resolved. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 14, 2019

Though we don’t have an ETA on when a fix will go live, the last time this was an issue the matter was resolved within a matter of hours. For those that don’t use this layer of security for their Fortnite accounts, it’s highly encouraged due to the overwhelming amount of hackers that sell accounts for easy money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two-factor authentication (2FA) is really easy to use and it helps secure players’ info much more efficently. Fans can choose to use the app or email authentication in order to unlock this free emote. The studio has vehemently encouraged usage of this feature, adding “Once you’ve opted into Two-Factor Authentication, you will be asked to enter the code from your preferred two-factor authentication method, then you will be signed into your account. You will be prompted for the two-factor passcode the first time you sign in after enabling the feature, if you use a new device, if it’s been over 30 days since you last signed in or if you’ve cleared your browser cookies recently.”

To opt into Two-Factor Authentication:

In your ACCOUNT Settings, click on the PASSWORD & SECURITY tab to view your security settings. At the bottom of the page, under the TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION heading, click to ENABLE AUTHENTICATOR APP or ENABLE EMAIL AUTHENTICATION as your two-factor method.

If you prefer to use an authenticator app for two-step verification, here are a few common authenticator apps that can be found in your mobile device app store:

Google Authenticator

LastPass Authenticator

Microsoft Authenticator

Authy

It’s simple, it’s fast, and it will make sure that all of that hard-earned progress remains yours to keep.

As far as a fix to make sure this helpful feature is up and running, that’s TBD but we’ll update this as soon as a resolution is deployed.