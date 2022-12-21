Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game

Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!

Multiplayer modes will include Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, 1v1 Duel mode, Warfare, Vehicle Capture the Flag, Betrayal, and Greed. In addition to multiplayer, Unreal Tournament 3 X will apparently feature "the complete single-player campaign," as well. While this sounds like the best possible version of the game for those that already love Unreal Tournament 3, it also sounds like the ideal version for newcomers as well. According to the game's page, there will be "no microtransactions and no strings attached."

Unfortunately, while so many details have been leaked about Unreal Tournament 3 X, there has been no indication when this version will actually be released. However, with Unreal Tournament 3's servers set to go offline on January 24th, it seems like a safe bet that Unreal Tournament 3 X will be made available within the next month. The game's Steam page was first noticed by The Verge, and the outlet reached out to Epic Games for comment. The publisher would not confirm or deny the game's existence, though it seems pretty clear that an official announcement is planned. Hopefully Epic Games won't keep fans waiting too much longer before pulling back the curtain!

Until Epic Games decides to make that announcement, readers can learn more about Unreal Tournament 3 X by checking out its Steam page right here.

How do you feel about this leaked game? Are you a fan of Unreal Tournament 3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!