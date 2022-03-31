Epic Games Store Makes Critically-Acclaimed Strategy Game Free

✖

It's Thursday once again, which means Epic Games Store users have a new batch of free games to claim. This week, users can grab City of Brass and Total War: Warhammer! Both titles are available right now, and will be free through April 7th at 11 a.m., when the next batch will go live. For those that have never taken advantage of the free options on the Epic Games Store, the games must only be claimed by that date; once users have done so, the games will remain a permanent part of their library, so there's no rush to play.

Epic Games announced this week's free offerings in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in claiming either of these free games can do so right here.

Ever dream of being a daring thief baiting and trapping your way to the heart of an opulent metropolis?



Maybe vengeful Dwarfs, murderous Vampire Counts and brutal Orcs and Goblins of the Greenskin tribes are more your style.



Why not… both? 👀 For FREE! https://t.co/Htftoa77Xm pic.twitter.com/AgJDfuGj1z — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 31, 2022

Of this week's games, Total War: Warhammer is the one that will surely appeal the most to players. Sega and Creative Assembly released the strategy game in 2016, and it debuted to strong critical-acclaim. The turn-based game combines the gameplay from the Total War series, with factions based on the Warhammer series. Those that end up enjoying the game can find plenty of add-on content on the Epic Games Store, some of which is currently available for free. Total War: Warhammer also inspired two sequels, so this could be a perfect entry point for anyone that has ever wanted to try the series. The game normally retails for $59.99.

Gamers that aren't fond of turn-based strategy can always check out City of Brass, instead. City of Brass features a first-person perspective, and a mix of action-adventure and rogue-lite elements. This means that death is permanent, and there will be plenty of enemies to contend with. Thankfully, Players will have plenty of options to defend themselves with, thanks to the hero's whip and scimitar, as well as a number of environmental items that can be used to attack enemies. The game normally retails for $19.99.

