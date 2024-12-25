Epic Games Store Gives Away Award-Winning Game for Christmas Day

Christmas Day is finally here, and the Epic Games Store is offering yet another free game to all users. Following the release of Dredge yesterday, everyone can claim a copy of Remedy Entertainment’s Control today, which was first released in 2019. It’s worth noting that Control has been given out a number of times over the years, and there’s a chance that many Epic Games Store users already have it. However, for those that don’t, this is a very nice treat, and well worth claiming while it’s available. Readers should note that the game is only free for 24 hours, and can only be claimed through December 26th at 11 a.m. ET.

As with all of the free games from the Epic Games Store, this one must only be claimed by that date. Once users have done so, the game will remain a permanent part of their library, so there’s no rush to play it. If you got plenty of other games to play for the holidays this year, you can always claim Control today and come back to it when you might have time. That’s the beauty of these giveaways, as they give users a way to build up their libraries and try something they might not have otherwise!

control won a bunch of awards when it was released

For those unfamiliar with Control, the game puts players in the role of Jesse Faden, the newly selected director of the Federal Bureau of Control. A third-person action-adventure game, players control Jesse as she investigates a conspiracy involving the Hiss, a being that has taken over the FBC’s headquarters, known as the Oldest House. As Jesse discovers new abilities, she can access additional areas of the location.

Upon Control‘s release, the game was a huge critical success, earning Game of the Year nominations from various outlets. The game’s narrative and audio direction in particular received huge praise, and Control even won Best Art Direction at The Game Awards in 2019. Some Epic Games Store users might be disappointed by the age of today’s free game, but for those that haven’t played it, there’s no excuse not to give this a try.

Control normally costs $29.99, and will revert back to that price once this promotion comes to an end. Players that find themselves enjoying the game will be happy to know that Epic Games has also discounted the DLC through December 31st at 7 a.m. ET. The season pass can be purchased for 70% off, knocking it down to just $4.49. The season pass gives users access to two Expansion Packs, which normally retail for $9.99 each. The expansion packs can be purchased separately for $3.99 during the sale, but it’s a way better deal to scoop them up as part of the season pass package.

Are you planning to claim Control while it's available for free? Is this the excuse you needed to give the game a try?