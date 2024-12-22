Fortnite Rumor Says Splinter Cell Is Coming to the Game

Over the years, Fortnite has featured collaborations with properties spanning TV, movies, and even internet memes. It appears that Fortnite will be getting a pretty notable collaboration from the world of video games sometime in the near future. According to Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, a Splinter Cell collaboration is in the works. As Baker has noted in the past, he is not a dataminer, so this information comes second hand, from DMs that he has received “from a friend who has a unique angle on getting this stuff.” As Baker showed in a X/Twitter post last month, this source seems to have a lot of info early.

Unfortunately, sometimes these leaks can take a long time to pan out. In the post last month, Baker showed how his source talked about the Godzilla and Kong content all the way back in April, and that wasn’t confirmed by Epic Games until November. That means Splinter Cell fans could be waiting a very long time before we actually see Sam Fisher appear in Fortnite. There has been no elaboration on this collaboration, so we don’t know anything about what to expect. This could be something as simple as a skin, or there could be more to it than that. Presumably, Sam would also have a LEGO version, and that could be fun to see in LEGO Fortnite!

Sam Fisher in ubisoft’s upcoming splinter cell remake

For now, readers should take this rumor with a grain of salt. Baker’s source seems pretty reliable, but there’s no real way of judging its accuracy. A lot of effort goes into Fortnite collaborations, and plans are constantly shifting in the video game industry. Sometimes, agreements between companies fall through, or get cancelled before they even get announced. Hopefully that won’t be the case with Splinter Cell, but fans of the Ubisoft series should temper their expectations.

All of that said, a collaboration with Fortnite wouldn’t be all that surprising. After all, Splinter Cell content has shown up in a number of different games over the years, from Rainbow Six Siege, to Ghost Recon Wildlands. It seems Ubisoft has no problem with Sam Fisher showing up in games outside the Splinter Cell series, and Fortnite could help to get new audiences acquainted with the character. It’s been more than a decade since the last Splinter Cell game was released, though there have been several cancelled projects in that time. A remake of the first game is currently in development, but there’s been no indication when the game might be released, or what its current status is.

An appearance by Sam Fisher in Fortnite certainly isn’t the rumor that Splinter Cell fans have been waiting for, but it could bode well for the future. If the collaboration really is in the works, it’s further evidence that Ubisoft hasn’t forgotten the series, and that’s good news to say the least. If Ubisoft wants to promote the series in the near future, it could also mean that development on the remake is making some progress. That’s just speculation, but these types of collaborations usually have something to promote. For now, Splinter Cell fans will have to see how this all plays out!

