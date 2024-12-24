Epic Games Store Gives Away Acclaimed Indie for Christmas Eve

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that has been met with a fair bit of acclaim from both critics and players alike. For nearly a full week, Epic has been giving out free games on its PC storefront on a daily cadence. While some of these giveaways have been stellar, others have left users wishing for something better. Fortunately, with it now being Christmas Eve, Epic has opted to dole out a game that EGS members absolutely won’t want to miss.

Available from now until tomorrow morning (December 25) at 11:00am ET, the Epic Games Store has made Dredge completely free. Developed by Black Salt Games, Dredge was released in 2023 and combines elements of RPGs, horror, and fishing together. While that might sound like a strange mishmash of genres, Dredge has been incredibly well-received by those who have played it. Currently, it boasts an impressive “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam after roughly 32,000 reviews from users.

In the wake of its popularity, Black Salt Games has gone on to release two expansions for Dredge titled The Iron Rig and The Pale Reach. While these add-ons aren’t free on the Epic Store as part of this promotion, those who snag Dredge at no cost can then look to pick up this DLC later for a price of $12.99.

Moving forward, Epic hasn’t yet said what its free game for Christmas Day will end up being. Historically, Epic chooses to give out the best game of its annual holiday promotion on Christmas, which suggests that tomorrow’s title will be a big one. Whenever we learn more about what that free Epic Games Store game will be, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

Dredge

Synopsis: “Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent. Sell your catch, upgrade your boat, and dredge the depths for long-buried secrets. Explore a mysterious archipelago and discover why some things are best left forgotten.

Captain your fishing trawler to explore a collection of remote isles, and their surrounding depths, to see what lies below. Sell your catch to the locals and complete quests to learn more about each area’s troubled past. Outfit your boat with better equipment to trawl deep-sea trenches and navigate to far-off lands, but keep an eye on the time. You might not like what finds you in the dark…

Starting from your new home in the remote archipelago, ‘The Marrows’, take to the water and scour the depths for curious collectables and over 125 deep sea denizens. Explore each area while completing quests and visiting neighbouring island regions – each with their own unique opportunities, inhabitants, and secrets.”