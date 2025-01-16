Epic Games Store Gives Everyone Free Co-Op Game

Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it can be played with others via co-op or via online play. As always, it is free to download to all PC gamers with an Epic Games Store account for one week or, more specifically, until January 23. After this, it will be replaced with a new free offering. However, once claimed it is free to keep forever as permanent addition to your Epic Games Store library.

The free Epic Games Store game debuted back on July 13, 2022 via developer Coin Crew Games and publisher iam8bit Presents. It is notably the debut release of developer Coin Crew Games. And apparently it’s pretty good. It has a 79 on Metacritic, which is a solid score, and even better user review score. On the Epic Games Store, it has a 4.5 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, the same PC version on Steam has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam thanks to an 87 percent approval rating across 813 different user reviews.

For those that have not connected the dots yet or who haven’t booted up the Epic Games Store launcher, the new free Epic Games Store game is Escape Academy.

“You’ve just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist,” reads an official description of the game. “Play over a dozen masterfully hand crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of real life escape rooms. Experience the entirety of Escape Academy alone in single player or through two player co-operative play. Available in local or online split-screen. Explore the campus of Escape Academy and get to know the faculty, a colorful cast of characters, each an expert in the art of Escape. And some with secrets yet to be uncovered…”

Those that decide to check out Escape Academy now that it is free on EGS should expect a game with lots of replayability, but that is only five hours long to complete. Typically, to experience this content those interested need to fork over $19.99.

