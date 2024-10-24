Epic Games Store Final Free Game Before Halloween Released

Epic Games Store has a new free game in the final week before Halloween. Unlike last week, where PC gamers were treated to two free game downloads courtesy of Epic Games Store, this week there is only one. The game in question is available to download for free, no strings attached, between today and October 31, aka next Thursday. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep. And that’s all there is to it. There are no subscriptions needed. Nor is this a free trial or a free demo. It is a full, free game download, simple and straightforward.

The game in question hails from 2020, when it was released by developers SMG Studio and Devm Games, with the help of publisher Team17. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Moving Out, which actually got a sequel in 2023, Moving Out 2. The sequel is not free to download, but the first game is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about the co-op game and check out an official trailer for it. Upon release, it garnered a Metacritic score of 79, a decent return, and a return that cements it as one of the better co-op games of its year.

“Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to couch co-op,” reads an official description of the game. “Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colourful customizable characters, and save your town from furniture peril!”

Those interested in checking out Moving Out now that it is free via Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about five to ten hours long, depending on how much side content you engage with. Completionists though will need closer to 20 hours with the game to do everything there is to do in it.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Epic Games Store deals — click here.