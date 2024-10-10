Epic Games Store’s New Free Games Include Horror Game

Epic Games Store has not one, but two free games for all EGS users to download between now and October 17. Unfortunately, this week’s free Epic Games Store games are not as notable as most weeks, though there is a new horror game for those on PC looking for a new horror game to play in the build-up to Halloween or during Halloween.

The more notable of the two free Epic Games Store games — at least in terms of popularity and price point — is the non-horror game, Empyrion – Galactic Survival. The 2020 survival-sandbox game set in space from Eleon Game Studios normally costs $19.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other new free game is Outliver: Tribulation, a survival-horror game meets a Souls-like game from GBROSSOFT. It released back in 2023, and normally costs $7.99. Combined, this week’s Epic Games Store free games save PC gamers $28, assuming each game would be bought at full price.

Below, you can read more about both games, courtesy of official production descriptions, and check out official trailers for each game as well.

Outliver: Tribulation

About: “This is an atmospheric, story-driven, action-adventure third-person shooter that blends gameplay elements and combat styles from the Survival-Horror and Souls-like genres with African mythology. You play as Bolanle Gboyega, a soldier on the run from insurgents, who mysteriously ends up in the Realm of Tribulations, a supernatural realm where she must undergo an ancient ritual to regain passage back to her realm… or so she believes.”

Empyrion – Galactic Survival

About: “Empyrion – Galactic Survival is a true space sandbox survival adventure that uniquely combines elements from space simulations, construction games, survival games and first-person shooters. Construct mighty capital vessels, sprawling planetary settlements, and vast space stations in your galactic journey to discover the mysteries of Empyrion!”

As always, once claimed these free games are yours to keep. This not a free trial or a free demo, but a complete, free download of each game. All that is required is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. Meanwhile, those interested should keep in mind that this offer is only available until October 17 because come October 17, a new free game, or potentially more than one free game like this week, will replace the current offer.

For more coverage on the Epic Games Store — including all of the latest EGS news, all of the latest EGS rumors and leaks, and all of the latest EGS deals — click here.