Epic Games Store Has Double the Free Games This Week

The Epic Games Store is giving out not just one but two free games this week, a nice step up from the occasional weekly drops where Epic Games Store shoppers just get one game or a game plus some DLC. To sweeten the deal for all the comic book readers out there, one of the free Epic Games Store games being given away this week is also an Invincible spin-off that just came out last year and already boasts pretty strong reviews. You’ve got a week to get both of the free games being given away right now, and we also already know what the next free Epic Games Store game will be.

Invincible games are few and far between right now (though a AAA Invincible game is in development), but the one that’s free right now via the Epic Games Store isn’t even a year old yet. It’s a game about Atom Eve aptly called Invincible Presents: Atom Eve which released in November 2023 and was made free earlier in the year via Amazon’s Prime Gaming as part of an Invincible Season 2 celebration. If you didn’t get it for free back then, now’s your chance to do so until the offer expires on October 24th.

“Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original Invincible game from Skybound Games, the creator-led company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Experience an original story with striking art directed by Rossi Gifford and creative direction by award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.”

While Invincible Presents: Atom Eve has so-so ratings as far as critics and Metacritic scores go, it’s done pretty well with players themselves. It’s got an average score of 4.3/5 on the Epic Games Store and a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, so if you’re looking for something new to play this weekend, you can do much worse than a free Invincible game.

The other game that’s free now from the Epic Games Store is Kardboard Kings, a game where you get to manage your own card shop. It’s based around a fictional game called Warlock, though if you’re big on playing trading card games and collecting cards, the focuses and features of Kardboard Kings should look familiar to you. The card game shop simulator came out in December 2022, so still quite new even if it’s not as recent as Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.

“Open your own Card shop by the seaside! Buy, trade and sell Cards, OR keep them for your own collection! Earn reputation with customers, beat your shop goals, unlock new decorations, and host exciting events to bring everyone to the best Card shop in town!”

Epic Games Store users will have from now until October 24th to grab both of those games for free. After that, you’ll get Moving Out from October 24th to October 31st. Epic Games will most likely have some kind of Halloween special around that time since it typically capitalizes on seasonal events like those, though nothing’s been announced at this time.