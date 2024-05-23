Epic Games Gives Away a $30 Game for Free

The Epic Games Store's latest free game is now live, and it's a title that normally would cost $29.99. This time around, users can get Farming Simulator 22, completely free of charge. That's actually not too surprising, as the game was teased earlier this week, but now we have official confirmation. Farming Simulator 22 can be claimed through May 30th at 11 a.m., at which point the next free game will go live. As is always the case with these free games, Farming Simulator 22 must only be claimed by that time; there's no obligation to play it within a week, because it will remain a part of the user's library forever. Basically, there's no reason not to at least give it a try!

What Is Farming Simulator 22?

For those unfamiliar with the game, Farming Simulator 22 is a fighting game where players select one of more than 80 playable characters. Just kidding. It's... well, it's a farming simulator! The name is kind of self-explanatory. The series has existed since 2008, and has been released on several different platforms. Farming Simulator 22 is the most recent game in the series to release on PC, so Epic Games Store users will be getting the most recent option on the platform.

In Farming Simulator 22, players take care of animals, harvest crops, and maintain realistic farming equipment. Farming Simulator 22 is the first game in the series to feature seasonal cycles, adding an extra layer of realism. It certainly doesn't sound like the kind of game that's going to appeal to everyone, but the beauty of these weekly free options is that users can step out of their comfort zone and play something they wouldn't otherwise.

Players that do end up enjoying the game will be happy to know that there are a ton of add-ons available, including new farming equipment, Season Passes, and more. Readers interested in claiming Farming Simulator 22 while it's free can do so right here.

Next Week's Free Game

Unfortunately, we don't know what next week's Epic Games Store freebie will be. It was kind of nice when Epic Games would let users know ahead of time, but the platform's official website just has an image of a vault door with a timer counting down to next week. Hopefully it'll be something that appeals to those that aren't interested in Farming Simulator 22, or those that own it already.

Are you excited to play this free game? Have you ever played a Farming Simulator title? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!