Epic Games Store Free Game Saves You $35 on 2024 Release

Epic Games Store has a new free game and this free download saves all EGS users on PC $35 on a 2024 release that isn’t even a year old yet. More than this, to go along with the new Epic Games Store free game, EGS users on PC have an additional freebie available. Both the free game download and the additional freebie are available on Epic Game Store until next Thursday, February 20. Like always, once claimed they are both free to keep perpetually, but the offers must be redeemed before this deadline when they will be replaced with a new free offer.

Unlike free offers on PlayStation or Nintendo or Xbox, which are often locked behind subscriptions like PS Plus, Switch Online, and Xbox Game Pass, all that is needed to claim these free downloads is an Epic Games Store account, which costs absolutely nothing.

As for what is on the menu for EGS users this week, it is F1 Manager 2024 and the Apex Legends: Loba Free Unlock Bundle. Of course, the latter is only going to be of interest to some Apex Legends players and requires owning the free-to-play game. The former is available to everyone though, however, it may not tickle the fancy of anyone other than racing and simulation/strategy fans.

“Lead your team to glory in F1 Manager 2024,” reads an official description of the new free EGS game for those unfamiliar with it. “A new Formula 1 season has arrived, and with it, the most comprehensive F1 management experience to date. Build a legacy with one of 10 official F1 constructors or create your own team for the very first time. Take your place on the F1 pitwall and manage every element of one of 10 official teams or create your very own team for the first time in the series and lead them to glory.”

Those that decide to check out F1 Manager 2024 now that it is free to download with Epic Game Store should expect a game that is about 25-45 hours depending on much you get stuck into the extra and side content. Completionists, on the other hand, will need closer to 100 hours.

