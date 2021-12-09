Epic Games Store Makes Controversial Game Free for Everyone

Epic Games Store has new free games, including one that is quite controversial. As always, these free games are limited to the Epic Games Store, which means they are PC codes. That said, they are 100 percent free for all users of the digital storefront. To be a user costs nothing, so these aren’t free games locked behind a reoccurring paywall like PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Nintendo Switch Online, or Prime Gaming. And once downloaded, the games are yours to keep, however, they are tied to the account which you downloaded them with.

As for the free games, the non-controversial one is Prison Architect, a popular private prison construction and management sim that hit in 2015 via Introversion Software. The other new free game is Godfall: Challenger Edition, which is just Godfall minus the campaign or, in other words, an incomplete version of the game that is also free this month for PlayStation Plus subscribers who have been slamming its inclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer for both games:

Prison Architect: “Welcome Wardens! Only the world’s most ruthless Warden can contain the world’s most ruthless inmates. Design and develop your personalized penitentiary in Prison Architect.”

Godfall: Challenger Edition: “Instantly unleash Godfall’s power! Godfall Challenger Edition immediately unlocks a maximum level Valorplate, spoils you with skill points, and equips you with a spread of deadly weapons. Challenge all three end-game modes Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. Vanquish your enemies and be rewarded with loot worthy of a true Valorian. Loot and slash in up to 3-player matchmade co-op to show your skill, perfect your build, and smash your enemies.”

Both of these games will only be available to download for free until December 15. Once December 16 hits, they will be replaced with a new free game, which Epic Games Store has begun to tease but hasn’t revealed yet.

For more coverage on the Epic Games Store, PC, and all things gaming — including not just the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest deals, videos, guides, reviews, previews, interviews, and hot-takes — click here.