Epic Games Store's Next Big Free Game Leaks

Epic Games Store's next free game has leaked, and it's another big one. Tomorrow, the digital PC storefront will make two games free. One of these games we've known about: Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection. The other game Epic Games hasn't officially revealed, however, an accidental leak has spilled the beans for it. Over on Facebook, the Epic Games Store account has an ad that went live early, promoting that tomorrow Ark: Survival Evolved will be made free.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't commented on this leak, but it comes way of the official Epic Games Facebook account. In other words, unlike some leaks, there's no doubting the validity of this one, and thus there's nothing to comment on.

That said, below you can check out the ad for yourself. At the moment, it hasn't been taken down, but this could change quickly.

As always, both of these games will be free for one week exactly. After this period, they will return to their normal prices. However, if you download either or both during this time, they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain your Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. There are no strings attached.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Ark: Survival Evolved: "Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate... and escape!"

Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection: "It all began in ‘94. And now, the weapon-based fighting game series that swept the world is ready to be taken home as a stellar collection! Six NeoGeo titles as well as one mysterious, unreleased game are featured! What is more is that each game features online battle modes as well as a Museum Mode and music player! This collection is a must-have for all Samurai Shodown fans across the globe!"

