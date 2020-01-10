Epic Games Store’s New Free Game Is Now Available

Today, Epic Games Store‘s newest free game is available to download, and will stay this way until January 16. After this date, it will return to its normal price. For those that haven’t seen the news yet, the free game is Sundered, a chaotic hand-drawn metroidvania from Thunder Lotus Games, the makers of Jotun. Hitting in 2017, it garnered a decent critical response upon launch, coming in with a 74 on Metacritic.

As always, the game is 100 percent free to download and play as much as you want, no strings attached. As long you have an Epic Games Store account, which are free, you can download the game for free, as long as it’s before the aforementioned date. Once downloaded, it’s yours to keep and play as much as you want.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sundered is FREE on the Epic Games Store for a limited time! Dive in to this chaotic, hand-drawn metroidvania. Will you resist the ancient eldritch power of these corrupted relics… or embrace them?https://t.co/FsR3SZITxD pic.twitter.com/kl1kBLMaFX — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 9, 2020

“Sundered is a chaotic hand­-drawn metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft.”

Sundered is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of its official story synopsis and key features:

“You play Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in ever-­changing caverns filled with hordes of terrifying enemies. Harness the power of corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity. Resist or embrace.”

Beautiful hand­-drawn art and animation

Chaotic encounters against hordes of enemies

Epic boss fights

Optional local co-op for up to 4 players

Hundreds of upgrades and multiple character builds

A mix of hand-crafted & procedural levels

Multiple endings and over 15 hours of gameplay

For more coverage on the Epic Games Store — and all things related to it — be sure to peep all of our past and recent articles of the storefront by clicking right here.