Epic Games Store’s New Free Game Now Available

Epic Games Store’s new free game is now available to download for free. No strings attached. As long as you’re an Epic Games Store user — which doesn’t cost any money — you can download the game for free and play it as much as you want whenever you want, because it’s yours to keep. For those that don’t know: the new free game is Rayman Legends, Ubisoft’s critically-acclaimed platformer from 2013 that was widely considered one of the best games of its year.

“Michel Ancel, the celebrated creator of Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil, and the Raving Rabbids, returns to unleash his innovative creativity on this new entry into the Rayman franchise,” reads an official pitch of the game from Ubisoft. “When Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies discover a mysterious tent filled with captivating paintings, they are suddenly transported to a series of mythical new worlds! Join them as they run, jump, and slap their way through each world to get home, save the day, and discover the secrets of the legendary paintings!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, if you don’t like platformers, I don’t think anything here is going to change your mind. It’s an incredible platformer, but doesn’t do anything that would win over new fans to the genre really. That said, if you do like platformers, but somehow haven’t played this gem yet, well you’re in for a treat. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of a rundown of its key features: