Epic Games Store Makes Another Game Free as Holiday Event Winds Down

The Epic Games Store’s holiday event is coming to a close as it looks to wrap up its 15 days of free games, but not before the last few titles are given away for free. For December 30th, that means that Torchlight II is now available at no cost, but only if you grab it within the window that it’s available. It’ll be free from now until December 31st at 11 a.m. ET at which point it’ll be replaced with the final free game from the holiday event.

Epic Games confirmed that Torchlight II was the second-to-last free game in an announcement shared on Wednesday that gave people a fast track to getting the game. All you have to do is head to the link below and make sure you’re signed into your Epic Games Store account so that you can claim Torchlight II while it’s still available for free.

Let there be light. On torches. Because... it's Torchlight II. Get it? Claim it for free + tag a friend to play co-op with this weekend! This gift is available until December 31 (11:00 AM Eastern). 🔥 https://t.co/INv53hB64r pic.twitter.com/evQWDJ2l1k — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 30, 2020

The game typically costs $19.99 through the Epic Games Store, so if you’re a value-minded person and think you’d be interested in the game at any point, it’s worth downloading it now even if you plan on coming back to it later on. It was given away for free some time before this event, but if you missed it then, now’s your second chance to get it.

“Torchlight II is filled to the brim with randomized levels, enemies and loot,” a preview of the game from the Epic Games Store read. “Capturing all the flavor and excitement of the original, Torchlight II expands the world and adds features players wanted most, including online and LAN multiplayer.”

With this penultimate free game from the event now available, Epic Games Store users have just one more to look forward to: Jurassic World Evolution. The game where you build your own dino park and manage the creatures living inside while keeping guests happy was the final game listed when the full list of games to be given away during the Epic Games Store event was leaked. Look for that announcement to be shared at the same time tomorrow when the next game is made free.

Even though the event’s free games are coming to an end, you can expect the weekly free games from the Epic Games Store to continue. The Holiday Sale Event is also still set to continue until January 7th with discounts on different games between now and then.