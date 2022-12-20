Epic Games Store Gives Away Free Wolfenstein Game

Epic Games' latest free game given away through its seasonal Epic Games Store event is a Wolfenstein game that typically goes for $20. The company revealed the latest giveaway this week by confirming that Wolfenstein: The New Order is Tuesday's free game as part of the 15-day event. The game will only be live from now until Wednesday, however, at which point it'll be cycled out for yet another free game.

A game from 2014, Wolfenstein: A New Order is one of several Wolfenstein games Bethesda's put out over the years, and it's got some pretty decent reviews, too, with a PC score of 81 on Metacritic. Whether you've played it before or haven't tried this one at all, paying $0 for a $20 game is hardly ever a bad deal.

"Developed by MachineGames, a studio comprised of a seasoned group of developers recognized for their work creating story-driven games, Wolfenstein offers a deep game narrative packed with action, adventure and first-person combat," an overview of the game from the Epic Games Store read. "Intense, cinematic and rendered in stunning detail with id Software's id Tech engine, Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine. With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond."

Of course, people were already anticipating that Tuesday's free game would be a Wolfenstein title – they just weren't sure which game it would be. Epic Games has been embedding teasers in its to-be-announced games that are being given away for free with small graphics placed on the holiday "gift wrap."

Which brings us to the next free game that'll be given away on Wednesday. Epic Games has artwork up as a placeholder for that game, too, and from the looks of some small, brick-like objects, it seems Epic Games will be giving away a LEGO game of some sort on Wednesday. That one'll be even harder to predict than the Wolfenstein game considering how many LEGO titles there are, but we'll know for sure what the next game is on Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT.