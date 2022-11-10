Next Free Epic Games Store Game Reportedly Revealed

Update: The Epic Games Store now lists these two games as free titles for November 17th once more.

Original: Another of the Epic Games Store's free games may have been revealed this week with an Epic Games Store PC exclusive potentially available for free for a limited time starting next week. That game is Evil Dead: The Game, an adaptation of the Evil Dead series which briefly made an appearance in the Epic Games Store's free game schedule. However, it didn't stay there for long, so people aren't sure what to think about the next free game offerings at this time.

News of Evil Dead: The Game going free for a limited time first started circulating Thursday morning when people noticed that the lineup of free games included the new Evil Dead title. It was supposedly going to be free for Epic Games Store users starting on November 17th where it'd remain free for a week alongside another game, Dark Deity.

However, it was removed from the free games listing not long afterwards. it's been replaced with a DLC instead with both Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity nowhere to be seen at this time.

EGS has updated showing that Rumbleverse DLC is free next week, but removed Evil Dead and Dark Deity pic.twitter.com/DauyPG27Xa — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 10, 2022

So, what's the deal with Evil Dead: The Game being free or not? Chances are high that the game will actually be free on November 17th since another game has not yet taken its place, but it probably wasn't supposed to be revealed just yet. If not next week, it'll likely be revealed as a free game at some point in the near future since it's unlikely that both Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity were added completely by accident at the same time to the free game lineup.

Asymmetrical multiplayer games based on horror IPs are plentiful by now, but our review of Evil Dead: The Game found it to be one of the better standouts in that genre aside from a few gripes. It's gotten numerous updates since release as well as some DLC, too, so if you haven't checked it out yet and are even remotely interested in the Evil Dead series or horror games like this one, you may soon get a good chance to try it out if it does indeed go free in the future.