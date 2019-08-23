Epic Games Store Reveals Next Batch of Free Games

Today, Epic Games revealed the new free games Epic Games Store users can look forward to. More specifically, it revealed PC gamers have three free games to look forward to: Inside, Celeste, and Fez, three of some of the most critically-acclaimed indie games of all-time. Best yet, one of them is already available to cop. That’s right, 2012’s breakout hit Fez is free on the Epic Games Store right now and until August 29. Meanwhile, Inside and Celeste will be made available to download for free on August 29, and will be available to download free of charge until September 5.

For those that don’t know: there’s no special requirement to get any of these games. All you have to do is have an Epic Games Store account. Each week Epic Games gives out free new titles, many of which are smaller titles, but also some of the best titles of the past few years. Celeste is among the best platformers of the past couple years, while Inside, in my opinion, is one of the best games of this generation. As for Fez, I’ve actually never played it, but it was a huge deal when it released and is still a favorite of many.

What happens when a 2D creature discovers the third dimension? 🤔 Fez is now available for FREE in the #EpicGamesStore until August 29! https://t.co/8Sjo5jIOiN pic.twitter.com/d4kE3xWhj5 — Epic Games store (@EpicGames) August 22, 2019

Inside:

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project.”

Celeste:

“Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall.”

Fez:

“Gomez is a 2D creature living in a 2D world. Or is he? When the existence of a mysterious 3rd dimension is revealed to him, Gomez is sent out on a journey that will take him to the very end of time and space. Use your ability to navigate 3D structures from 4 distinct classic 2D perspectives. Explore a serene and beautiful open-ended world full of secrets, puzzles and hidden treasures. Unearth the mysteries of the past and discover the truth about reality and perception. Change your perspective and look at the world in a different way.”

