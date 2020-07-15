3 Epic Games Store Games Won't Be Free for Much Longer

✖

Epic Games’ routine offerings of free games available through the Epic Games Store made three more games free recently, but like all of the store’s offers, the deal is going to expire soon. In the case of the current three free games – Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition, and The Escapists 2 – they’re only going to be available for a while longer until July 16th. They’re free to keep for good so long as you have an Epic Games Store account, so you’ll want to get them before they’re gone if you ever think you’ll be interested in them now or in the future.

To grab any or all of the free games, head over to the Epic Games Store page where it lists its current offers of free games and the ones planned for the next deals. You’ll find tabs for each of the three titles on the page from now until July 16th at 10 a.m. when they’ll go away and make room for more free games.

A preview of each of the three free games can be found below to help you figure out which one you should play first.

Killing Floor 2

"In Killing Floor 2, players descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific, murderous clones called Zeds that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation,” a preview of the game said. “6-player Co-Op & 12-player VS Zed-slaughtering mayhem.”

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition

“While seeking life on a distant planet, an astronaut discovers an abandoned Russian town,” a preview of the game said. “He suspects his mission is a hoax until a mysterious young woman saves him from a strange and deadly phenomenon...”

The Escapists 2

“Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world,” a preview of the game said. “Explore the biggest prisons yet! You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while engineering your bid for freedom!”

After these free games go away, the next one that we know Epic Games Store users will be able to get for free is Torchlight II. More free games beyond that haven’t yet been announced, but several are typically offered at once, so it’s expected that we’ll see more soon.

Conan Exiles was at one point supposed to be a free game for Epic Games Store users, but that giveaway was canceled at the last second.d

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.