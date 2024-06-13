Epic Games Gives Away 2 More Free Games at Once

A pair of new free games have become available today on the Epic Games Store. Per usual, each Thursday sees a new game, or multiple games, becoming downloadable at no cost on the Epic Games launcher. As for this week's offers, both Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and Redout 2 are able to be added to your own library for nothing whatsoever in a deal that will last until June 20th.

The big difference with this week's promotion on the Epic Games Store is that Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a free-to-play title as it is. Instead, Epic happens to be handing out the Duke Ravengard's Champions of Renown Pack for the game which is typically valued at over $100. So while the base game has and always will be free, it's an add-on pack that has joined the latest EGS promotion.

Conversely, Redout 2 is a much more straightforward offer. The futuristic racing game from Saber Interactive launched back in 2022 and has since been quite well received. Typically, Redout 2 retails for $19.99, which means that this week's deal on the Epic Games Store can save members nearly $120 in total.

You can learn more about both Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and Redout 2 by checking out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

"Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a Dungeons & Dragons strategy management game uniting characters from throughout the D&D multiverse into a grand adventure.

Collect Iconic Champions:

Unlock Champions from across the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse including fan-favorites from Forgotten Realms novels, campaign adventures, actual plays like Acquisitions Incorporated and Oxventure, shows like 1 For All, and video games like Baldur's Gate 3 Dungeons & Dragons Strategy Game: Master each Champion's formation abilities to complete adventures based on official Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, including Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus, and Curse of Strahd

Adventure in the Forgotten Realms:

Journey throughout the Sword Coast, from the glaciers of Icewind Dale to the libraries of Candlekeep. Visit legendary cities like Baldur's Gate, Waterdeep, and Sigil, the City of Doors. Explore the mists of Barovia, brave the endless Blood War of Avernus, and sail the Astral Sea. Regular Content Updates: Idle Champions has been actively developed since launching in 2017, releasing new campaigns each year, exciting new Champions every month, and new in-game features frequently.

Redout 2

"Redout 2 is a tribute to classic arcade racing games and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, where racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is one of the galaxy's most popular sports. Reach impossible speeds in exhilarating futuristic races across an extensive single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer. Deep control systems, robust hovership customization and a killer soundtrack make Redout 2 the premier anti-gravity racer.