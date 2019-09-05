Two New Free Games Now Available On Epic Games Store

Today, two new games are available for free on Epic Games Store, and will be available for free until next Thursday, September 12. More specifically, Epic Games Store users can now download Abzu and The End is Nigh for free. You don’t need to sign-up for a service or do anything, if you have an account on the Epic Games Store, you can download both games for free. It’s that easy. As you may know, the previous free games were Celeste and Inside, but neither are available to download anymore.

For those that don’t know: Abzu is an underwater exploration game that has a minimalist approach to both gameplay and story. That said, the 2016 title — which is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch — is a nice palette-cleanser between bigger games. It’s beautiful and relaxing, and it’s only a couple of hours long. The game was the debut for developer Giant Squid, and has been compared to games like Journey, and sometimes criticized for mimicing the 2012 hit indie title too much. That said, beyond these specific concerns, the game was received pretty warmly.

“Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life,” reads an official overview of the game. “Perform fluid acrobatics as the Diver using graceful swimming controls. Discover hundreds of unique species based on real creatures and form a powerful connection with the abundant sea life. Interact with schools of thousands of fish that procedurally respond to you, each other, and predators. Linger in epic seascapes and explore aquatic ecosystems modeled with unprecedented detail. Descend into the heart of the ocean where ancient secrets lie forgotten. But beware, dangers lurk in the depths. “ABZÛ” is from the oldest mythologies; AB, meaning water, and ZÛ, meaning to know. ABZÛ is the ocean of wisdom.”

Meanwhile, The End is Nigh is described as a difficult platformer from Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac developer Edward McMillen. A spiritual successor to the former, the title hit back in 2017 and is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4. It’s a great game if you enjoy punishing platformers. If you don’t, you may want to stay away.

“The End Is Nigh is a sprawling adventure platformer where the player takes control over Ash, one of few ‘things’ that have ‘survived’ the ‘end of the world,’ reads an official pitch of the title. “Follow Ash as he flops his way through a future of pain and suffering. Feel his stress levels rise as you throw him into an endless swarm of decaying, mutant animal-like creatures and help aid his final epic quest… to simply make a friend (out of pieces of people he finds along his journey).”