Epic Games Store Announces a Ton More Free Games for PC Gamers

Epic Games via the Epic Games Store has announced a ton more free games are coming to PC gamers in 2025. The new announcement about more Epic Games Store free games comes as part of a larger announcement from Epic Games about the digital PC storefront titled, “Epic Games Store 2024 Year in Review”. As part of this review, Epic Games talked about the Epic Games Store free games promotion it has been running for half a decade.

According to Epic Games, across 89 free giveaways in 2024, Epic Games Store users netted over $2,000 worth of PC games. The free games promotion has now been going on for five years, and while it seems it doesn’t quite generate the same buzz as it used to, Epic Games is pleased with the performance because it has confirmed the free games will continue for both PC and mobile in 2025. It makes no commitment to 2026 or beyond though.

“Lastly, our Free Games Program has continued to deliver PC favorites to new audiences for the 5th year running,” reads the announcement from Epic Games. “Epic players stocked their libraries with over $2,000 USD worth of great PC titles across 89 giveaways. The program is not slowing down and will continue in 2025, on both PC and mobile. We extend our sincere gratitude to the developers, publishers, players, and creators who continue to work with us to make this all possible.”

It’s not entirely surprising that Epic Games has committed to giving free games out via the Epic Games Store for the rest of the year, but there was no previous commitment so this is good news for PC gamers that use the Epic Games Store.

For those interested, Epic Games Store has two freebies available right now. One is a $35 game that released back in 2024. Meanwhile, in addition to this free game download, there is an Apex Legends cosmetic bundle available to all Apex Legends players that use the Epic Games Store launcher to play the game. Meanwhile, next week, starting on February 20, both Garden Story and World War Z: Aftermath will be free.

