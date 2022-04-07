Epic Games Store Makes Critically-Acclaimed Roguelike Completely Free

The Epic Games Store has made a critically-acclaimed roguelike entirely free for the next week. As we have come to expect every Thursday morning, Epic Games pushed live its new slate of free offerings on its PC storefront this morning. And while the quality of titles that are often made free on the Epic Games Store are quite mixed, the lineup that users will be able to add to their own library and download over the next week is quite good.

From now until next week on April 14th at 11:00am EDT, Epic Games Store users will be able to download Rogue Legacy for no cost whatsoever. Rogue Legacy was first released back in 2013 and has since been one of the most popular and well-regarded roguelikes of the past decade. The game currently boasts an 85/100 score on Metacritic, which is truly impressive. Not to mention, Rogue Legacy’s addition to the Epic Games Store comes mere weeks before the sequel, Rogue Legacy 2, is set to exit early access. So if you’ve been interested in trying this title out for yourself, there’s no better time to do so.

While Rogue Legacy might be the big free game this week on the Epic Games Store that is drawing attention, it’s not the only title up for grabs at no cost. Epic has also made The Vanishing of Ethan Carter free over this same period of time as well. Compared to Rogue Legacy, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is much less gameplay-oriented and instead is a first-person narrative-driven title. And while it might not have reached the same level of acclaim as Rogue Legacy, Ethan Carter boasts an 82/100 score on Metacritic, which is still great in its own right.

