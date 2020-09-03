Epic Games Store Makes One of 2018's Best Games Free

✖

Epic Games via the Epic Games Store has made another great game 100 percent free for all users of the digital PC storefront. As you may know, each week Epic Games gives out at least one free game to all Epic Games Store users. Sometimes, it even gives out a few free games a week. Unfortunately, this isn't one of these weeks. For this week, the Epic Games Store only has one freebie, but it's a great one.

More specifically, starting now and running until September 10, all Epic Games Store users can download 2018's Into the Breach for free. And that's it. There are no strings attached. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever as long as you maintain your Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

As for the game itself, it's turn-based strategy meets rogue-lite, and its the latest game from developer Subset Games, which made a name for itself in the industry with 2012's FTL: Faster Than Light. The game released in 2018 and is one of the highest-rated games of the year, which means it should come as no surprise that it won quite a few awards.

"The remnants of human civilization are threatened by gigantic creatures breeding beneath the earth," reads the 'about' of the game. "You must control powerful mechs from the future to hold off this alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL."

In addition to PC, Into the Breach is available for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Defend the Cities: Civilian buildings power your mechs. Defend them from the Vek and watch your fire!

Perfect Your Strategy: All enemy attacks are telegraphed in minimalistic, turn-based combat. Analyze your opponent's attack and come up with the perfect counter every turn.

Build the Ultimate Mech: Find powerful new weapons and unique pilots as you battle the Vek infestation across Corporate-Nation islands.

Another Chance: Failure is not an option. When you are defeated, send help back through time to save another timeline!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.