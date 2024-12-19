Epic Games Store Makes 95-Rated Game Free for 24 Hours Only

Epic Games Store has a new free game, but unlike most free games with Epic Games Store, this free game is only available to grab for 24 hours. Come December 20, it will be replaced with a new free game, which has yet to be revealed. This 24-hour cycle is set to replace the weekly free game schedule all the way until January 2. If this sounds familiar, it is because Epic Games Store does this for the holiday season every year. And typically, during this festive period, the free games are extra notable. And December 19’s free game is no exception.

Once claimed, Epic Games Store users can keep the game forever. In other words, this is not a free trial or a free demo. Nor is this free EGS game locked behind any type of subscription. All that is required to download this game for free is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

As for the free Epic Games Store game, it hails from 2022. It was notably one of the best games of 2022, a year that saw some massive releases like Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, Resident Evil Village, and Horizon Forbidden West. What stood alongside these giants though was a small $5 release from developer Poncle. That game is Vampire Survivors.

Not only did critics love Vampire Survivors when it released back in 2022, as evident by Metacritic scores that range from 87 to 95, varying from platform to platform, but consumers fell in love with the roguelike shoot ’em up as well. This is evident by its “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review score, where 98 percent of a massive 231,600 user reviews rate the game positively. To this end, it is one of the best received games on Steam of all time.

“Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there’s no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.”

Those that decide to check out Vampire Survivors now that it is free on Epic Games Store should expect a game that varies in hour count greatly depending on playstyle. To mainline the game takes about 14 hours. Add side content to this though and the game doubles in length. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 50 hours with the game.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Epic Games Store deals — click here.