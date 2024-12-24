Popular EA Game Now Available for Free

A popular EA game is now available for free. EA — or Electronic Arts as they officially known — is responsible for games series such as Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Jedi, Dragon Age, Need for Speed, The Sims, EA FC, College Football, NHL, Madden NFL, Burnout, Dead Space, F1, Medal of Honor, Mirror’s Edge, Plants vs. Zombies, Skate, SSX, UFC, Super Mega Baseball, PGA Tour, and much more. It is one of the biggest and most prolific publishers in the video game industry, and the holder of a wealth of IP.

And for roughly the next 24 hours, until December 25, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users via EA Play and/or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can grab a game from one of the series above for free. And once claimed, the game is free to keep. It will be a permanent addition to your library, and those who nab it do not need to maintain an active subscription to either aforementioned subscription service above to retain the game. To this end, it is a special giveaway.

The game in question hails from 2016, where it was one of the biggest releases of the year alongside the likes of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Overwatch, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Battlefield 1, DOOM, Inside, Dark Souls III, Pokemon Go, Persona 5, and a few other major games.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Titanfall 2 or, more specifically, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game, plus a feast of additive content.

“Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall 2,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The sequel introduces a new single player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience – featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more.”

While the online servers for the game are largely unplayable due to cyber attacks, the campaign remains in tact. And it is one of the great first-person shooter campaigns of all time. Those that do decide to check out the campaign should anticipate dumping about six to hours into the game, though completionists will need nearly double this amount of time.