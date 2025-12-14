Epic Games Store Leak Reveals 14 Upcoming Free Games

The Epic Games Store may be making some of the best games of all time free for all users. If you’re a PC gamer, you benefit so much more than console gamers when it comes to getting games at a good value. Of course, there are absurd deals across the board when it comes to Steam sales and things like Humble Bundles, but there are also a number of other places you can get games for free. Amazon Prime gives out games free games every month to its members, including really great titles that you shouldn’t pass up on. To compete with Steam, Epic does something similar and this month, things are looking pretty nuts.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Epic Games was giving away Hogwarts Legacy for free until December 18th. That means anyone with an Epic Games account can claim the game through their store and keep it forever. It’s one of the biggest games of all-time and you don’t have to pay a dime for it. It’s a crazy good deal and it’s just one of the games they’re giving away as part of a larger holiday giveaway and sale. However, the list of games has apparently leaked and it’s only going to get better.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Detroit: Become Human, and More Reportedly Being Made Free With Epic Games Store

red dead redemption 2

Epic is set to give out a bunch more games for free throughout the month, but officially speaking, they’re all under wraps. However, a new leak is gaining some traction. A user on the Chinese social media app QQ (via HXL on Twitter) posted a list of every game being given away by Epic, starting with Hogwarts Legacy. The rest of the games were also leaked, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mortal Kombat 11. Some have pointed out that some of these titles don’t even exist on Epic Games Store, though they could be added in conjunction with them being made free.

Nevertheless, we’d advise taking things with a big heaping grain of salt. We’ll find out for sure just how authentic this list is on December 18th. If Jurassic World: Evolution 2 isn’t free, then we’ll know it’s phony. Either way, you can take a look at the list below.

Jurassic World: Evolution 2 – December 18th

Desperados 3 – December 19th

Total War: Warhammer – December 20th

Tropico 5 – December 21st

Chicken Police – Paint it Red! – December 22nd

Loop Hero – December 23rd

LEGO Batman – December 24th

Commander Keen – December 25th

Farming Simulator 2022 – December 26th

Slime Rancher 2 – December 27th

Terraria – December 28th

Detroit: Become Human – December 29th

Mortal Kombat 11 – December 30th

Red Dead Redemption 2 – December 31st

