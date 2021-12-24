Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Game for Christmas Eve

To continue the season of giving, the Epic Games Store has today revealed yet another free title that it is handing out to users over the course of the next day. Within the past week, the Epic Games Store has been making a new game available every single day for no cost whatsoever. This promotion as a whole is set to continue for the remainder of 2021, but with today’s title, the latest free game might be one of the most expansive so far.

Today’s free game that is now available to download on the Epic Games Store is Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Developed by Owlcat Games, Pathfinder is an RPG title that is similar to many old-school games in the genre. The biggest difference with Pathfinder: Kingmaker compared to other free games that have been given out is that Epic is giving users the Enhanced Plus Edition of the title. This means that a vast amount of additional content outside of just the base game has been included in this version, which makes its addition as a free title that much sweeter.

To make this clear, Pathfinder: Kingmaker will only be available on the Epic Games Store for a single 24-hour period. Starting tomorrow at 11am EDT, the game will no longer be free and Epic will instead be adding another free game to the rotation. So act quickly if you want to acquire Pathfinder for yourself.

If you’d like to see a detailed description of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, you can find it down below:

With the help of over 18,000 Kickstarter backers and composer Inon Zur, Owlcat Games is proud to bring you the first isometric computer RPG set in the beloved Pathfinder tabletop universe. Enjoy a classic RPG experience inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1 and 2 and Arcanum. Explore and conquer the Stolen Lands and make them your kingdom!

This edition includes:

• Numerous gameplay-enriching content additions and dozens of quality-of-life features

• New abilities and ways to build your character, including a brand-new class

• New items and weaponry

• Improved balance, especially in the beginning and last two chapters of the game

• Enhanced kingdom management system, both in terms of balance as well as usability and player comfort

• Increased variety of random encounters on the global map

• Thousands of fixes and improvements made since the game’s initial release