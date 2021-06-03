Epic Games Store Reveals This Week's New Free Game

✖

It's Thursday, which means that once again the Epic Games Store has a new free game for users to snag: Frostpunk! Available now, players can acquire the title for absolutely no charge through June 10th. For those unfamiliar with how free games on the Epic Games Store work, the title only needs to be claimed by that specific date. Those that are too busy playing something else at the moment can claim the game and get to it whenever they have time. It's a nice perk for users, and it just might help some players discover a new favorite game!

The Epic Games Store announced its latest freebie in a brief trailer shared to Twitter, which can be found embedded below.

When you build a city on fire, sooner or later, it will turn into ashes. What will you do to preserve the last city on Earth? Who will you become in the process? The Vault has opened, and Frostpunk is FREE to claim until June 10 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ffXExViJrs — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 3, 2021

Released in 2018, Frostpunk is a strategy/city builder game set in a post-apocalyptic world. Players are tasked with building the very last city on Earth, and keeping its citizens alive and thriving. The game features multiple modes to choose from, which offer different experiences based on the player's style. Endurance mode offers a steep challenge, while Serenity is a more laidback experience. There are also multiple maps with different obstacles and weather patterns for players to deal with. It certainly sounds like the game will have a lot of replay value to keep people coming back!

Unfortunately, the Epic Games Store has not revealed what game will be offered next week. Sometimes the platform offers a glimpse at what will be given away for free the following week, which can help to prevent some users from making a purchase only to find that the game is free a few days later. For now, Epic Games Store users will just have to wait to see what might come next!

Do you plan on claiming Frostpunk while it's available for free? What game would you like to see offered for free next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!