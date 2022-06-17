Epic Games Store Update Adds 2 New Features

The Epic Games Store has been updated once more with two new features for players to check out: Ratings and polls. The first of those features, ratings, functions similarly to reviews, though the system Epic Games has employed looks to stop review bombing by putting a twist on the ratings system. Both ratings and polls should prove useful for people looking for new games to play since they both provide samples of opinions from the community regarding how different games play and how worthwhile they are.

Epic Games' rating system is different from a typical review feature in that it only asks random players how they feel about a game after that person has spent more than two hours with the title. Players will be asked simply to rate the game out of five stars, and though the random nature of this means not everyone will be able to go leave a review at will, Epic Games hopes it'll cut down on review bombing.

"Here's how it works: Following a play session, random players will be offered the opportunity to score the game up to five stars," the update from Epic Games reads. "Over time, these scores will help populate the 'Overall Rating' that will appear on the product's store page. Because these requests are randomized, we won't spam our players, and we probably won't ask about every game or app used. This approach protects games from review bombing and ensures people assigning scores are actual players of the games."

The Epic Games Store's new polling system is also randomized. Players will be asked questions about the games they've played with their answers providing Epic Games info about relevant tags for different games so that players can get a better idea about the game's various features via that overview.

"Separately from ratings, players may also be selected at random at the end of a play session to answer a poll. For polls, players will be asked a question that relates to their most recent session. The questions cover a broad range, and will have a number of potential responses. Players might be asked to respond 'Yes' or 'No' to Is this game good to play with a group?' Players could also be presented with a multiple choice poll asking 'How challenging are the bosses in this game?'"

The new Epic Games Store features should now be live for users to check out.