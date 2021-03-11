Epic Games Store Giving Away Free Survival Game

✖

This week’s free game given away by Epic Games through its Epic Games Store marketplace is all about sci-fi and survival. Epic Games announced on Thursday that its free games for the week is Surviving Mars which can be claimed now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account. The game will be available for the next week up until its replaced by a new title that’s similarly been revealed already.

Surviving Mars puts players up into space and on the planet Mars to inhabit the Red Planet, but it’s up to the players to make sure they actually carve out a decent living there. As the title of the game suggests, the simulation game is all about surviving in space while managing different resources and dealing with threats as they come. You can get the game from now until March 18th, and once it’s claimed, it’ll be yours for good.

“The time has come to stake your claim on the Red Planet and build the first functioning human colonies on Mars!” a preview of Surviving Mars from the Epic Games Store read. “There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony's chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world.”

Surviving Mars was released back in 2018 and currently sells for $29.99 if you’re paying full price for the game, and to sweeten the deal, it’s received generally favorable reviews over time.

After Surviving Mars is available for a while, players will have another free game to look forward to. The Epic Games store has already confirmed what that next free game will be by listing The Fall as the free game to be available soon. You’ll be able to grab that one on March 18th as soon as the offer for Surviving Mars ends and will have until March 25th to claim it.

“Acclaimed story, engaging puzzles, tense action. You are ARID, the AI onboard a mark-7 combat suit,” a preview of The Fall said. “The human pilot encased within the suit is unconscious. You must find a way to follow protocol and save his life.”

Surviving Mars is now available for free through the Epic Games Store.