Insider Report Proves Just How Much Xbox Needs Fable to Succeed

Despite having a few high-profile games in the pipeline, Xbox is struggling to find its footing in recent years. As CEO Asha Sharma recently confirmed, the company has been losing revenue for quite some time. Now, she’s got a plan to course correct, one that unfortunately involves upcoming layoffs. A return to console exclusives and renewed emphasis on hardware are also core components of her planned “reset” for the company. But a new insider report confirms that Xbox really needs a win from its upcoming video game releases, particularly Fable.

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In a June 12th article on Windows Central, Xbox insider Jez Corden breaks down what he knows about Microsoft’s gaming struggles. There are a lot of moving pieces, including general challenges in the gaming industry. But one key concern revolves around some serious stumbles with major Xbox Game Studios releases. In particular, it seems like Xbox is struggling to gain traction with its recent RPG releases. And that means a lot is riding on the long-awaited Fable reboot, which was recently delayed to February 2027.

Xbox Game Studios Keeps Missing With RPGs, And That’s a Big Issue

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When looking at the few big wins Xbox Game Studios has snagged in recent years, one thing becomes clear. Outside of the ongoing love for The Elder Scrolls, many of the biggest misses have been RPGs. Naturally, Oblivion Remastered performed well when it shadow dropped last year. But nearly every other big win Xbox has seen falls outside of the RPG space, arguably one of the most popular genres in gaming. Forza Horizon and Flight Simulator, for instance, are cited as some of the studio’s biggest hits in recent years. As for the games that underperformed? That’s where many of Xbox’s recent RPGs land.

Of course, it’s hard to forget that Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed failed to live up to many gamers’ expectations. Though a few dubbed the game Skyrim‘s spiritual successor, Corden notes that sales “didn’t come within range of expectations set by Microsoft.” Along with Avowed, other high-profile that fell short of their targets include The Outer Worlds 2. Of course, RPGs weren’t the only misses, and Xbox Game Studios clearly needs a win in general. But seeing just how many of Xbox’s recent RPG releases have fallen short shows that Fable really needs to break that trend.

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Xbox has a few major upcoming releases that the company no doubt hopes will help course-correct on profit losses. Gears of War: E-Day, for instance, is a highly anticipated shooter that also marks a return to Xbox console exclusives. Halo: Campaign Evolved, meanwhile, marks a return to one of Xbox’s most beloved franchises when it arrives on July 28th. But if Xbox hopes to gain back footing with RPG fans, it’s going to need a big win out of Fable.

As its multiple release delays prove, Fable has been a tough project for Xbox. In his report, Corden notes that part of the delay is due to the struggle of adapting the ForzaTech engine for a sandbox RPG like Fable. Given how long it’s taken to get this game together and the resources involved, Xbox really needs a win out of this long-awaited reboot. This could also help the developer gain footing with its first-party RPGs, something it desperately needs after multiple stumbles in recent years. Of course, getting Bethesda to shadow drop Elder Scrolls 6 wouldn’t hurt, either. But that’s just me and my wishful thinking.

Do you have high hopes for Fable, or do the delays have you feeling nervous? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!