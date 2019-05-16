Epic Games Store’s Epic Mega Sale Now Live

A recent leak pointed to Epic Games holding their first big sale across their store, with the company even stating that they would be sharing more information soon. Well, they’ve done exactly that by launching the Epic Mega Sale, which will be live for the next month and offer all sorts of discounts on not only the current library of games, but also on pre-orders for those titles that have yet to hit the shop. This, of course, includes the Quantic Dream games that were made available for pre-order earlier today, which you can read about right here.

The Epic Games Store is not Steam, and many PC gamers have been sure to let everyone else know. However, the new store does have some things going for it, including all of the exclusives that Epic Games has been able to lock down. While the Epic Games Store’s library is considerably smaller than Steam’s, the discounts featured during the sale are pretty substantial with up to 75% off of titles. In addition to this, every game purchase that is $14.99 and up will automatically have $10 taken off, courtesy of Epic. Not too bad at all.

The #EpicMegaSale is now live 🎉 Up to 75% off great games AND $10 off every game priced $14.99 and up — on us! Learn more here: https://t.co/wrKqw40H8H pic.twitter.com/qDrF7lNgZi — Epic Games (@EpicGames) May 16, 2019

As many of you likely know, the Epic Games Store has offered a free game every two week since launch, many of which have been solid titles so far. During the Epic Mega Sale, however, they are upping that to one free game every week, the first of which is Stories Untold.

The Epic Mega Sale is set to run until June 13th, so it might be a good time to get over to the Epic Games Store and grab up all of the games you want before having to do it all over again when the Steam Summer Sale starts.

What do you think about this? Will you be taking advantage of the Epic Mega Sale? Which games do you plan on grabbing? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!