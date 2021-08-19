Epic Games Store's Latest Free Games Are Now Live

✖

Thursday is here once again, and for Epic Games Store users that means new free games! This week, users can get two freebies: Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee! These games normally retail for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively, but both are free right now through August 26th. The games must only be claimed by that date; once the player has done so, the game will remain a permanent part of the user's library on the service. Basically, that means there's no need to rush to complete them, and no reason that users shouldn't claim them and give them a try at their leisure!

The announcement from the Epic Games Store can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula. Play an epic adventure filled with hulking bosses, arcade games, quiz shows, multiplayer games and more. Void Bastards + Yooka-Laylee are both FREE this week on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/Kq0Qsncs27 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 19, 2021

Created by several developers that worked on Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie, Yooka-Laylee is a 3D platformer that pays homage to some of the N64's best games. With vibrant worlds and an awesome soundtrack, the game is well worth playing for fans of the genre! Meanwhile, Void Bastards is a first-person shooter with a graphic style meant to evoke comics. The game also incorporates stealth and roguelike elements. Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards couldn't be any different from one another, but that gives this week some nice variety!

Epic Games has also revealed next week's free title: Automachef! In the game, players design their own restaurants staffed by machines. The game features multiple modes, including campaign, contracts, and sandbox options. Unfortunately, this is the lone release currently set for next week, but it's hard to complain about free games! Automachef will be free starting August 26th through September 2nd. Readers can find out more about all of these free games at the Epic Games Store right here.

Do you plan on checking out either of this week's free games? What do you think of Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!